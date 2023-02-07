Google announces Chabot 'Bard' service in response to Microsoft's ChatGPT

Alphabet CEO announces conversational AI service for user input before going live to general public

(Reuters) - In response to Microsoft Corp. in their competition to lead a new generation of computing Google owner Alphabet Inc. said on Monday that it will introduce a chatbot service and more artificial intelligence for its search engine as well as developers.

Microsoft said that its own AI announcement will occur on Tuesday.

The torrent of news shows how Silicon Valley is preparing for profound change brought on by so-called generative AI, a tool that can generate text or other material at will and free up the time of white-collar professionals.

One of Google's greatest challenges in recent memory has been the rise of ChatGPT which is a Chabot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that may change how customers search for information.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that his business was going to launch a conversational AI service called Bard to gather user input before going live to the general public.

Additionally, he mentioned Google's ambitions to include AI components into its search engine that will synthesize information for complicated questions like which instrument is easier to learn, the guitar or the piano. Currently, Google displays content from other websites on the Web in response to inquiries with obvious answers.

The firm is strengthening its service while Microsoft is doing the same for Bing by integrating OpenAI's capabilities into it. Google's upgrade for search, the timing of which it did not announce, shows how the company is achieving this.

Microsoft has stated that it intends to incorporate AI into all of its products, according to an invitation obtained by Reuters. On Tuesday, Satya Nadella, the company's CEO, will inform media outlets on unspecified advancements. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted that he will be be at the event.

LaMDA, a Google AI program, is the brains behind the new chatbot. Last year, a corporate developer claimed that LaMDA was sentient, a claim that was hotly disputed by scientists and the tech industry.

In order to serve more people and improve based on their comments Google is using a version of LaMDA that uses less processing power. Due of its rapid development ChatGPT has occasionally had to turn away users.

