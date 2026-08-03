US cricketer Akhilesh Reddy suspended for match-fixing violations

DUBAI (Web Desk) – United States cricketer Akhilesh Reddy has been suspended for eight years after an International Cricket Council (ICC) tribunal found him guilty of several breaches of the sport’s anti-corruption regulations.

The 26-year-old cricketer was investigated over alleged corruption-related activities during the Abu Dhabi T10 League in November last year. He was provisionally suspended after proceedings were initiated against him under multiple provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Following an investigation, an ICC-appointed tribunal found Reddy responsible for attempting to influence the outcome of matches and for trying to involve another player in corrupt activities.

The tribunal also found that Reddy had interfered with the investigation by deleting material from his mobile phone that was considered relevant to the case.

According to the findings, messages and other data that could have assisted investigators were removed from his device.

The ICC said the attempt to involve another player in corrupt activities was unsuccessful. However, the tribunal considered Reddy’s conduct serious enough to warrant a lengthy suspension.

Ban backdated to November 2025

The ICC confirmed that the eight-year suspension will be considered effective from November 21, 2025, meaning the period Reddy has already spent provisionally suspended will count towards the sanction.

The decision represents a significant setback for the US cricketer, whose international career has been placed on hold as a result of the ruling.

Reddy played his last international match for the United States in April 2025, several months before the anti-corruption proceedings were initiated.

The ICC’s anti-corruption framework prohibits players and other participants from attempting to manipulate matches, soliciting or encouraging corrupt conduct, and obstructing investigations into suspected breaches.

The case also highlights the governing body's continued efforts to address corruption risks in franchise and international cricket, where players can be exposed to approaches aimed at influencing sporting outcomes.

The ICC has increasingly emphasised the importance of players cooperating fully with anti-corruption investigations and preserving potentially relevant evidence.

Reddy's case involved not only alleged attempts to influence a match but also the deletion of information considered important to the investigation, adding another serious element to the proceedings.