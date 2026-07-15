Brook upbeat about England ODI form amid Test captaincy uncertainty

BIRMINGHAM (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Harry Brook was adamant England's white-ball cricket was "heading in the right direction" after another chastening one-day international loss saw India enjoy a six-wicket success at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

But England's limited-overs captain was rather more reserved when asked about the possibility of succeeding Ben Stokes as Test skipper, saying that was a matter for the incoming red-ball head coach.

England came into this campaign following a 4-0 T20 clean sweep of India.

But Tuesday's reverse means England have now lost 14 of their last 20 ODIs -- a worrying statistic ahead of next year's 50-over World Cup in southern Africa.

Brook 27, has previously made clear he would have no qualms about leading England in all three international formats if called upon.

But that was before Brendon McCullum was sacked as Test coach following a run of seven defeats in his last nine Tests, including a dire 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia and a 2-1 reverse at home to his native New Zealand that ended in the international retirement of key all-rounder Stokes.

McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, remains in charge of England's white ball-teams.

'AWESOME' MCCULLUM

Gifted batsman Brook, speaking for the first time since McCullum's exit from the Test set-up was made public, told a post-match press conference at Edgbaston: "It was obviously disappointing for me. Brendon has played a massive part in my career.

"I've only ever played under him and he’s been awesome for me. The things that he did for the Test side when he first came in, and in the last few years, have been phenomenal. He is going to be missed."

Brook added: "It's not up to me to make that (captaincy) decision. Whatever decision they make, I'll be fully behind them. It’s up to them to decide who they want and I'm enjoying my role as white-ball captain at the minute.

"I think we're heading in the right direction. What will be will be."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is among those calling for Andy Flower, who oversaw three Ashes series wins and took the team to number one in the Test rankings during his time as England coach from 2009-14, to succeed McCullum as England's red ball boss.

Jonathan Trott has also been touted for the role following plaudits for his work coaching Afghanistan, with the former England batsman appointed Tuesday to a short-term consultancy role with Ireland.

Brook's immediate focus remains on levelling this three-match series in Cardiff on Thursday in the hope Sunday's clash at Lord's becomes a 'live' decider.

But if England are to get to 1-1 at Sophia Gardens they will need an improved display from their top order following a collapse from 61-0 to 80-5 in Birmingham.

"There was a poor period when we lost five for 20 runs, which obviously made a massive difference in the game really," said Brook, who insisted all was far from lost for England in this format.

"The World Cup is a long way away," he said. "Hopefully we can come back stronger in Cardiff."

