High-flying Zimbabwe meet under-strength Bangladesh in T20I series opener

HARARE (Web Desk) - This is a great time for Zimbabwe in men's international cricket. Historic wins over Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka in the 2026 T20 World Cup to make it through to the Super Eight were followed by an emphatic thumping of Bangladesh - in the only Test and then in the ODI series.

Now, on to the T20Is, Sikandar Raza will lead Zimbabwe in the three-match series against a depleted Bangladesh side, and will want to start strong, again making good use of their home conditions.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were blanked 3-0 at home by Australia in their last T20I outing, and will come into this series knowing they were bested in the other formats on this tour.

Bangladesh are without Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud, who were given NOCs to participate in the Lanka Premier League, and to compound their worries, their fast-bowling lynchpin Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out of the tour as well, having suffered a grade 1 muscle tear in his right hamstring and a meniscal degeneration in his right knee during the ODI series.

It will be an uphill task for the visitors against a high-flying Zimbabwe side in Bulawayo.

Brian Bennett made a half-century in the Test against Bangladesh, but fell for a string of low scores in the ODIs. However, he will come into the T20I having hit match-winning half-centuries against Australia and Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup, and an unbeaten 97 in the defeat to India. For a while now, Bennett has been touted as one of Zimbabwe's next big things with the bat, and they will hope he can continue his stunning form in the format.

In the absence of three of their senior quicks, Nahid Rana will assume even more importance for Bangladesh. He was the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs, with seven wickets, and his high pace will make him tough to face in favourable conditions in Bulawayo. Rana has played only three T20Is so far, and has taken three wickets while being expensive, but this series could be a good opportunity for him to improve those numbers.

Ben Curran, who was called up as an injury replacement for Zimbabwe during the T20 World Cup, could be in line for his T20I debut. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans will likely make up the pace attack, while Raza will lead the spin department.

In regular captain Litton's absence, Towhid Hridoy will lead Bangladesh. Abdul Gaffar Saqlain will likely start as Bangladesh's third seamer, alongside Rana and Shoriful Islam, while Mosaddek Hossain could slot into the middle order for his first T20I appearance since 2022.

Zimbabwe (probable): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh (probable): Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nahid Rana

