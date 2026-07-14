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Pakistan, South Africa U-19 women to clash in first T20 today

Pakistan, South Africa U-19 women to clash in first T20 today
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Summary Ahead of the opener, officials unveiled the series trophy during a ceremony attended by the captains of both sides

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan and South Africa's Under-19 women's cricket teams will face off in the opening match of their five-match T20 series in Karachi today (Tuesday).

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm Pakistan Standard Time, with both teams aiming to make a winning start to the series.

Ahead of the opener, officials unveiled the series trophy during a ceremony attended by the captains of both sides.

Pakistan U-19 captain Fiza Fayyaz described the series as an important opportunity for young players to gain international experience, expressing confidence that her team would deliver strong performances.

South Africa U-19 captain Mika van Voorst said she was delighted to be touring Pakistan and playing in the series. She also shared that, if given the chance, she would like to meet Pakistan stars Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi during her visit.
 

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