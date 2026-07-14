France and Spain prepare to duel at World Cup

ARLINGTON (United States) (AFP) – The World Cup held its breath Monday on the eve of the first semi-final that pitches France's fearsome attack against a technically gifted Spain team.

France have reached the past two World Cup finals, winning in 2018 in Russia and losing to Argentina four years ago in Qatar in an epic final despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe.

They are aiming to win the World Cup for a third time while Spain -- despite their rich footballing tradition -- have lifted the famous trophy just once, in South Africa in 2010.

Many observers believe this year's Spain squad has the quality to win the tournament -- but first they need to find a way to stop France's star-studded frontline, led by Mbappe.

The Real Madrid forward has scored eight goals to lead the Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi and will give Spain's defenders a different challenge in Arlington, Texas.

France's roster of forwards also includes Ballon D'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise, the English-born forward whose pace and dribbling pull defences out of shape, allowing Mbappe the space to work his magic.

Behind them, whether they start the game or come on as substitutes, France can call on Paris Saint-Germain pair Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

Defeat to Messi's Argentina in the final in Doha four years ago was a bitter experience for France, and the desire for a rematch is strong -- if Messi can lead his team past England in their semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Adding to France's motivation, France coach Didier Deschamps is leaving after this tournament following 14 years in charge.

Already part of the elite club to have won the World Cup as a player and a coach, Deschamps would dearly love to collect a third title.

"It is a human adventure and even though I chose the players, to be with this squad every day is very important," he said after France comfortably beat Morocco in the quarter-finals.

"I am very happy on a personal level and also happy to see them enjoying themselves so much."

UPPER HAND

In Lamine Yamal, who turned 19 on Monday, Spain have the player who will likely succeed Messi and the far younger Mbappe as football's next superstar.

Yamal inspired Spain to glory at Euro 2024 but came into his first World Cup still recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Barcelona player initially looked less than his normal sparkling best, but he has improved steadily and won the player-of-the-match award in the 2-1 semi-final win against Belgium.

The teenager pointed out that Spain have the upper hand on France, having beaten them 2-1 in the semi-final of Euro 2024 and in a high-scoring Nations League semi-final in 2025 that finished 5-4.

"There are two possibilities -- either they reach three consecutive World Cup finals, or we beat them three times in a row. We'll see what happens," Yamal said.

Spain's run to the final has been built on a solid defence -- Belgium's goal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was the first they have conceded in the entire tournament.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has restored the possession-based style that was a trademark of earlier Spain teams, meaning France will have to win the ball from them before they can launch their attacks.

