Home Budget Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

South Africa U19 Women beat Pakistan U19 Women by four wickets in T20 series opener

South Africa U19 Women beat Pakistan U19 Women by four wickets in T20 series opener
Updated on

Summary South Africa U19 Women chased 104 to defeat Pakistan U19 Women by four wickets and take a 1-0 lead in Karachi.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – South Africa U19 Women defeated Pakistan U19 Women by four wickets in the opening match of the five-match T20 series, taking a 1-0 lead at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan U19 Women batted first and posted a total of 103 runs.

In reply, South Africa U19 Women successfully chased the 104-run target, reaching the total for the loss of six wickets.

The five-match T20 series between Pakistan U19 Women and South Africa U19 Women is being played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. 

Browse Topics
Cricket Sports

Related News

Pakistan, South Africa U-19 women to clash in first T20 today
France and Spain prepare to duel at World Cup
Spain 'favourites' says Deschamps ahead of World Cup semi-final showdown
Mbappe paradox stirs club v country debate as France face Spain
Featured

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise sharply

Pakistan deepens technology ties with China

CTD, KP police kill five terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan summons Japanese ambassador over reference in Japan-India joint statement

Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz as US, Iran continue strikes