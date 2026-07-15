South Africa U19 Women beat Pakistan U19 Women by four wickets in T20 series opener

KARACHI (Dunya News) – South Africa U19 Women defeated Pakistan U19 Women by four wickets in the opening match of the five-match T20 series, taking a 1-0 lead at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan U19 Women batted first and posted a total of 103 runs.

In reply, South Africa U19 Women successfully chased the 104-run target, reaching the total for the loss of six wickets.

The five-match T20 series between Pakistan U19 Women and South Africa U19 Women is being played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.