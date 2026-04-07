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ICC announces nominees for men's player of the month march 2026

ICC announces nominees for men's player of the month march 2026
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Summary ICC reveals March 2026 Player of the Month nominees, featuring top performers from India and South Africa after outstanding performances.

DUBAI (Dunya News) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men’s Player of the Month award for March 2026, shortlisting some of the world’s top-performing cricketers.

According to the list released by the ICC, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been nominated for the prestigious monthly award. Joining them is South Africa’s emerging batter Connor Esterhuizen, who has also secured a spot on the shortlist following impressive performances.

In its official statement, the ICC said the players were selected based on their outstanding performances during the month of March. Their consistency, match-winning contributions, and overall impact in international cricket earned them recognition among the top contenders for the award.

The ICC Player of the Month award is presented every month to players who demonstrate exceptional skill and performance in international cricket. The selection process includes votes from global cricket fans as well as a panel of experts, making it a widely recognized honor in the cricketing world.

The announcement has generated excitement among cricket fans, who now have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player and support them in securing the award.

 

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