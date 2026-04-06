Multan Sultans cruise past Rawalpindiz as Farhan and Philippe power dominant PSL 11 win

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans delivered a commanding performance to defeat Rawalpindiz by seven wickets in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, comfortably chasing down a challenging 183-run target with 22 balls to spare.

The victory further strengthened Multan’s position at the top of the points table, while Rawalpindiz’s struggles continued as they remained without a win in the tournament.

A comprehensive win in our last game at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. pic.twitter.com/tQE8c8ZMon — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) April 6, 2026

Chasing 183, the Sultans reached the target in just 16.4 overs, losing only three wickets in a clinical run chase anchored by Sahibzada Farhan and Josh Philippe. Despite an early setback, the batting unit responded with authority to dismantle the Rawalpindiz bowling attack.

The innings began on a cautious note when Mohammad Amir struck early, dismissing Steve Smith for five in the second over with just 12 runs on the board. However, the breakthrough proved to be the only moment of early joy for Rawalpindiz, as Farhan and Philippe took control of proceedings with an aggressive counter-attack.

The pair stitched together a decisive 110-run partnership for the second wicket, shifting momentum firmly in Multan’s favour. Farhan led the charge with a blistering 68 off 38 deliveries, striking five sixes and four boundaries, while Philippe complemented him with a rapid 56 from 30 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Philippe’s innings came to an end in the 12th over when Amir deceived him with a slower delivery, while Farhan was dismissed shortly after, cleaned up by Mohammad Amir Khan following his match-defining knock.

With the foundation firmly laid, captain Ashton Turner and Shan Masood ensured there were no late hiccups. The duo added an unbeaten 47-run stand, guiding the Sultans home with composure. Masood remained not out on 27 off 15 balls, while Turner provided the finishing touches with a brisk unbeaten 26 from just 10 deliveries.

Earlier, Rawalpindiz posted 182 for eight after being put into bat, a total that ultimately proved insufficient against a dominant Multan batting display.

The innings got off to a shaky start as Yasir Khan fell for five in the third over, dismissed by Muhammad Ismail with only 15 runs on the board. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam attempted to stabilise the innings with a 33-run partnership before Rizwan departed for 19, falling to Arafat Minhas.

Ghulam continued to build with useful contributions alongside Abdullah Fazal and Daryl Mitchell, scoring 35 off 24 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes, before being dismissed in the 10th over.

The middle and lower order provided late impetus, led by Sam Billings, who played a crucial unbeaten knock of 56 from 34 balls, featuring seven fours and a six. He found support from Dian Forrester, who struck a quickfire 24 off just 11 deliveries, including three sixes, as the pair added valuable runs in the closing stages.

Despite the late surge, Multan’s bowling effort ensured the total remained within reach. Faisal Akram was the standout performer, claiming four wickets for 31 runs in his four overs, applying consistent pressure through the middle overs. Arafat Minhas chipped in with two wickets, while Peter Siddle and Muhammad Ismail picked up one apiece.

The match marked the conclusion of the Lahore leg of PSL 11, with the tournament set to resume in Karachi following a rest day, as teams prepare for the next phase of the competition.