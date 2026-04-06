Fast bowler Naseem Shah ruled out of PSL 11 with injury setback

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Emerging pace sensation Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the ongoing Pakistan Super League after sustaining an injury, dealing a significant blow to his franchise, RawalPindiz.

The development was confirmed by the franchise management, which stated that the fast bowler will remain unavailable for an indefinite period following a side injury sustained during a recent fixture against Karachi Kings. The injury occurred mid-match, forcing the young pacer off the field and raising immediate concerns over his participation in the remainder of the tournament.

According to team officials, initial medical assessments have ruled him out until further notice, with no definitive timeline provided for his return. The franchise has indicated that Naseem’s recovery will depend on ongoing evaluations by the medical staff, who are closely monitoring his rehabilitation process.

Sources within the team revealed that the injury has impacted squad planning, as Naseem has been a key component of the bowling attack throughout the season. His absence is expected to test the depth and adaptability of the Pindiz bowling unit in crucial upcoming matches.

Despite the setback, team management expressed cautious optimism regarding his recovery, noting that there remains a possibility of a return in the latter stages of the tournament, subject to fitness clearance. Medical experts are said to be focusing on a structured rehabilitation plan aimed at ensuring a safe and complete recovery before any potential comeback.

The franchise also reiterated its full support for the player during this period, emphasising its commitment to providing all necessary resources for his treatment and recovery.

Naseem, widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s most promising fast bowlers, has played a pivotal role in recent campaigns and his absence leaves a noticeable gap in the squad.