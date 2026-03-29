PSL 11: Quetta win toss against Hyderabad and choose to bat

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators won the toss against Hyderabad Kingsmen and chose to bat in a PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday.

Both Quetta and Hyderabad have yet to taste success as they have lost their opening matches in the event so far.

Debutant Hyderabad Kingsmen are facing former champions Quetta Gladiators for the first time in the tournament’s history.

SQUADS

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan (wk), Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana, and Ahmed Hussain.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsaan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott (wk) and Tom Curran.

The second match of the day will see Lahore Qalandars take on Karachi Kings at 7:00 p.m.