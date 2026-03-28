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Peshawar Zalmi chase down 215 to beat RawalPindiz by five wickets in PSL 11 opener

Peshawar Zalmi chase down 215 to beat RawalPindiz by five wickets in PSL 11 opener
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Summary Peshawar Zalmi chase down 215 to beat RawalPindiz by five wickets despite Yasir Khan’s explosive 83 in PSL 11.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi produced a composed and clinical run chase to defeat RawalPindiz by five wickets in the third match of the Pakistan Super League season 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting 215-run target, Zalmi reached 215 for five in 19.1 overs, completing one of the most impressive chases of the early tournament and spoiling RawalPindiz’s strong start with the bat.

The chase was anchored by a collective batting effort, with contributions across the top and middle order ensuring the required rate remained within reach. Led by captain Babar Azam, Zalmi’s line-up, featuring Mohammad Haris and Kusal Mendis, kept the scoreboard ticking in a high-pressure pursuit.

Earlier, RawalPindiz had posted a commanding 214 for four after opting to bat first, courtesy of a dominant opening stand between Yasir Khan and Mohammad Rizwan.

The duo laid a solid platform with an aggressive approach from the outset, combining power-hitting with sharp running between the wickets. Yasir led the charge with a blistering 83 off 46 balls, striking seven fours and six sixes, while Rizwan added 41 from 32 deliveries, including five fours and a six.
Their 125-run partnership was eventually broken by Ali Raza, who removed Rizwan at the start of the 13th over and later dismissed Yasir to halt RawalPindiz’s momentum.

Despite the breakthroughs, RawalPindiz maintained their scoring rate through the middle overs. Kamran Ghulam played a brisk cameo, scoring 37 off 20 balls with two fours and three sixes, while Daryl Mitchell added 23 from 13 deliveries.

The pair stitched together a 41-run stand before Aaron Hardie struck to remove Ghulam, claiming his first wicket of the tournament. Mitchell fell on the opening delivery of the final over to Aamir Jamal.

In the closing moments of the innings, Sam Billings provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 18 off eight balls, including a four and two sixes, as RawalPindiz crossed the 200-run mark. Abdullah Fazal chipped in with five runs.

For Zalmi, Ali Raza stood out with figures of two for 42 in three overs, while Hardie and Jamal picked up one wicket apiece, although the bowlers found it difficult to contain the flow of runs on a batting-friendly surface.

 

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