'Whatever it takes' - Sabalenka faces Gauff for second straight Miami Open crown

MIAMI (AFP) – World number one Aryna Sabalenka says she's "ready to do whatever it takes" to capture a second straight Miami Open title when she takes on fourth-ranked Coco Gauff on Saturday.

The Belarusian and the American have split their 12 prior meetings, a rivalry that includes Gauff's triumph over Sabalenka in last year's Roland Garros final to claim her second Grand Slam title.

Sabalenka, who is chasing not only a second straight Miami title but also the March hardcourt "Sunshine Double" of Indian Wells and Miami, said she wouldn't be looking at history as she plots how to take down Gauff.

"I never look back when I play anyone," Sabalenka said. "Doesn't matter what head-to-head looks like. I always approach the match against any player as new matches as I play against a new player, always watch their games, I see the improvements, I see what they're doing on court.

"Everything can happen but I know that I'm experienced enough to let those thoughts just go away and then bring my focus in the right place."

Sabalenka is riding high after avenging her Australian Open finals loss to Elena Rybakina with a victory over the Kazakh in the Indian Wells championship match -- and another on Thursday in the Miami semi-finals.

She has reached the final without dropping a set and said she was looking forward to another shot at Gauff.

"A lot of rallies, a lot of emotions, a lot of aggression, a lot of fun," Sabalenka predicted for the final.

"I'll just go on Saturday with the mentality I'm ready to do whatever it takes to get the win, and I'll be there fighting, doing my very best in each point."

Gauff has had a sometimes rocky path in Miami, where she needed three sets in each of her first four matches before a dominant win over Karolina Muchova in the semi-finals.

"Especially with my serve, it just feels like I shouldn't be where I am," said the American, who is still struggling to solve a worrying propensity for double faults. "But tennis doesn’t lie, the ball doesn’t lie, so I just have to believe in myself.'"

She was encouraged after the easy win over Muchova, especially with her forehand.

"I've been practicing well and I've just been waiting for it to click," she said. "I think it has not obviously fully clicked, but I think it is clicking."

Gauff also appears to be over the nerve issue that caused "scary" pain in her left forearm and prompted her to retire from her third-round match at Indian Wells.

She almost skipped Miami, but the lure of the prestigious tournament less than an hour from her Delray Beach home was too much.

Now she's one win away from a title she has long coveted -- and takes a 9-0 record in hardcourt finals into the clash with Sabalenka.

"This tournament mans a lot and to be in the final is pretty crazy," she said.

