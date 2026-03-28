Dutch end Norway's unbeaten run as Haaland rests

AMSTERDAM (AFP) – The Netherlands blunted Norway's high-scoring attack and ended their 13-match unbeaten run with a 2-1 friendly victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Friday.

Norway were one of two European nations, with England, to win all eight of their qualifying group games. Including Nations League matches and friendlies, the only blip in their last 13 games was an unlikely 1-1 draw with New Zealand in Oslo last October.

On Friday they opted to rest their most dangerous player. Eleven different players, not counting two luckless Israelis who put the ball in their own net, had scored for Norway as they rampaged through World Cup qualifying thumping 37 goals, the most in Europe. Erling Haaland, who scored 16 of them, was not risked on Friday.

Martin Odegaard was also absent for Norway with Memphis Depay, tied for second in European qualifying with eight goals, and Frenkie de Jong absent for the hosts.

After 14 minutes, the crowd rose and applauded in a pre-arranged commemoration of their great former No. 14, Cruyff, who died on March 24, 2016.

Norway briefly silenced the home support as midfielder Andreas Schjelderup struck after 24 minutes. On the left, the 21-year-old cut to his right leaving defender Denzel Dumfries floundering and slashed a shot through the space and inside the far post.

Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk leapt unsupervised in front of goal to nod home a 35th-minute Tijjani Reijnders corner to bring the hosts level.

Reijnders put them ahead after 51 minutes. The Norwegians gave the ball away in midfield and the Dutch swept quickly forward, the ball reaching Reijnders alone at the far post with time to place his shot inside the near post.

As the substitutes trooped on, the Dutch pressed for more. They finished the match with 14 goal attempts to five from Norway.

At the World Cup, Norway face a stacked group that also contains France, winners eight years ago and runners-up in 2022, and recently-deposed African champions Senegal as well as either Bolivia or Iraq.

The Dutch are in a group with Japan, Tunisia and Poland or Sweden.

