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PCB serves show cause notice on Naseem Shah

PCB serves show cause notice on Naseem Shah
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Summary The show-cause notice has been served in accordance with the PCB’s disciplinary framework. Naseem Shah is required to provide a response within the stipulated time.

LAHORE (APP) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday served a show-cause notice on fast bowler Naseem Shah for violating the terms of the Central Contract as well as the Media Policy and Regulations.

Naseem Shah is representing Rawalpindiz in the PSL 11.

The show-cause notice has been served in accordance with the PCB’s disciplinary framework. Naseem Shah is required to provide a response within the stipulated time. Upon receipt and review of his response, the PCB will decide on any further action in line with the regulations.

The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations, and the integrity of the game.
 

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