England quick Tongue backs Cooley to make him a better bowler

LONDON (AFP) – Josh Tongue is looking forward to becoming the latest England paceman to benefit from the guidance of veteran fast-bowling coach Troy Cooley.

Tongue was a rare shining light for England during a recent 4-1 Ashes series loss in Australia where he was omitted for the first two Tests but took 18 wickets in the last three.

The 28-year-old quick is optimistic of improving his game still further under Cooley, the fast-bowling coach of England's 2005 Ashes-winning team.

Cooley has also worked with the current Australia team's celebrated trio of fast bowlers, as well as India's Jasprit Bumrah and in January the 60-year-old Australian rejoined England's coaching staff.

"He's coached the likes of (Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood, (Pat) Cummins and he was part of India as well," Tongue said on Friday.

"I had a little chat with him on the phone the other day, I feel like we're going to get on really well and he's going to help me get even better than where I am now."

Following an England and Wales Cricket Board review into the Ashes debacle, England head coach Brendon McCullum has kept his job despite the former New Zealand captain facing widespread calls to be sacked from his post.

Tongue, however, was pleased to see McCullum keep his job, saying: "I've got a lot of good things to say about Baz."

England were well-beaten in the Ashes but Tongue has now taken 23 wickets in four Tests against Australia at an impressive average of 22.3 apiece.

Tongue was also named player of the match in England's lone success at the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where he took 5-45 in the first innings and seven wickets in the match in total.

"I've always wanted to go away on an Ashes (tour) Down Under and to be there for the Boxing Day Test and the New Year's Test in Sydney as well, it's what dreams are really made of," he said.

"Doing well at the MCG was the icing on the cake. I want to bring those moments more. I want to try and make an impact when I play games for England and try and put us in good positions to win games of cricket."

England begin their home Test season with the first of a three-match series against New Zealand at Lord's starting on June 4.