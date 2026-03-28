Misbahul Haq sends defamation notice to Ahmed Shehzad

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former Pakistan cricket captain Misbahul Haq has reportedly sent a defamation notice to cricketer Ahmed Shehzad over false claims.

Misbah has rejected Shehzad’s recent claims as false, while Shehzad’s legal team is reviewing the notice. It is expected that Shehzad will respond within a day or two.

The dispute arose after Ahmed Shehzad alleged that cricketer Haseebullah’s salary had not been paid and held Misbah responsible for the matter.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday served a show-cause notice on fast bowler Naseem Shah for violating the terms of the Central Contract as well as the Media Policy and Regulations.

Naseem Shah is representing Rawalpindiz in the PSL 11.

The show-cause notice has been served in accordance with the PCB’s disciplinary framework. Naseem Shah is required to provide a response within the stipulated time. Upon receipt and review of his response, the PCB will decide on any further action in line with the regulations.

The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations, and the integrity of the game.

