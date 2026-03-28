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Lahore High Court cancels FIR against Babar Azam

Lahore High Court cancels FIR against Babar Azam
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Summary Lahore High Court cancels FIR against Babar Azam, citing lack of evidence, long delay, and improper order by Justice of Peace.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has nullified the order to register a case against Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam, delivering a major relief to the star batsman.

The court issued a written eight-page verdict accepting Babar Azam’s petition challenging the decision of a Justice of the Peace to register an FIR. The case originated from a complaint filed by a woman, Hamiza Mukhtar, who alleged that Babar Azam had promised marriage but later reneged and coerced her into an abortion, also claiming financial exploitation.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal presided over the case. The court reviewed detailed arguments from both sides and examined the case record. The judgment noted that the woman had claimed a long-term relationship of approximately eight years, but the delay in raising allegations cast doubt on the credibility of her claims. The court also found no concrete evidence to support her assertions, stating that mere claims of a marriage promise could not justify the delay.

The court concluded that the Justice of the Peace issued the order without proper verification, making it legally unsustainable. Consequently, the Lahore High Court set aside the FIR registration order against Babar Azam. Barrister Haris Azmat represented Babar Azam in the proceedings.

 

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