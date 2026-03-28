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Army's Gulzar Globet wins Rustam-e-Pakistan dangal

Army's Gulzar Globet wins Rustam-e-Pakistan dangal
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FAISALABAD (Dunya News)  - Gulzar Globet of the Pakistan Army has claimed the title of Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal.

The final of Rustam-e-Pakistan was held in Faisalabad, where Gulzar Globet defeated Adnan Tiranwala of WAPDA to secure the championship.

The winner received a cash prize of PKR 500,000, while the runner-up was awarded PKR 300,000.

Before the final, 20 matches took place among renowned wrestlers from across the country.

A large number of spectators witnessed the Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal and other wrestling bouts, applauding the wrestlers’ strength and skill.

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