Army's Gulzar Globet wins Rustam-e-Pakistan dangal

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Gulzar Globet of the Pakistan Army has claimed the title of Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal.

The final of Rustam-e-Pakistan was held in Faisalabad, where Gulzar Globet defeated Adnan Tiranwala of WAPDA to secure the championship.

The winner received a cash prize of PKR 500,000, while the runner-up was awarded PKR 300,000.

Before the final, 20 matches took place among renowned wrestlers from across the country.

A large number of spectators witnessed the Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal and other wrestling bouts, applauding the wrestlers’ strength and skill.