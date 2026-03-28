Multan Sultans chase down 172 with ease as Philippe, Turner shine in PSL 11 clash

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans produced a composed run chase to defeat Islamabad United by five wickets in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League season 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, successfully overhauling a 172-run target with eight balls to spare.

Chasing 172, the Sultans reached 175-5 in 18.4 overs, powered by a fluent half-century from Josh Philippe and a steady unbeaten knock by captain Ashton Turner. Philippe anchored the innings with 55 off 35 deliveries, setting the tone for the pursuit with a mix of calculated aggression and timely boundaries.

Turner provided stability in the latter stages, remaining unbeaten on 43 from 28 balls to ensure there were no late hiccups. He found support from Steve Smith, who contributed 31 off 23 deliveries, while Arafat Minhas added a quickfire 25 off just 11 balls to accelerate the chase during the closing overs.

Islamabad United’s bowling effort saw Salman Irshad claim two wickets for 28 runs in his four overs, while captain Shadab Khan also picked up two scalps, conceding 36. Imad Wasim chipped in with one wicket, but the attack struggled to contain the flow of runs as the Sultans maintained control of the chase.

A solid start for Sultans as they secure a win in their opening game!#HBLPSL11 | #NewEra | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/O9Y0hcYmdK — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 28, 2026

Earlier, Islamabad United posted 171-8 in their allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat. Mark Chapman led the scoring with a brisk 40, while Sameer Minhas contributed 28. Devon Conway and Faheem Ashraf added 26 runs each, helping United reach a competitive total despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

United’s innings began on a positive note, with Conway and Sameer putting on 48 runs for the opening wicket. Conway’s departure in the sixth over triggered a brief slowdown, and the side slipped to 75-3 by the 10th over following the dismissals of Sameer and Andries Gous.

Chapman attempted to rebuild the innings with short partnerships, including a brief stand with Shadab Khan, but fell in the 15th over after adding valuable runs at a healthy strike rate. His innings featured a blend of boundaries that kept the scoreboard ticking.

In the closing stages, Faheem Ashraf played a late cameo of 26 off 17 balls, striking four boundaries and a six, while sharing a 30-run stand with Imad Wasim for the seventh wicket.

The partnership helped Islamabad push past the 170 mark, although it proved insufficient in the face of a disciplined chase.

For Multan Sultans, Momin Qamar delivered an impressive spell, claiming three wickets for 24 runs in three overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr supported well with two wickets, while Arafat Minhas and Peter Siddle chipped in with one each to restrict United’s scoring opportunities.

The result narrows the historical gap between the two sides, who have now met 19 times in the league, with Islamabad United still holding a slight edge in overall victories.