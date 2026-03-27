PSL 11: Gladiators win toss, invite Kings to set target in Lahore showdown

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Karachi Kings in the second match of Pakistan Super League season 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

Captain Saud Shakeel opted to bowl, citing expected dew later in the evening as a key factor behind the decision. Speaking at the toss, Shakeel said conditions would likely favour chasing, making it practical to restrict the opposition before batting under improved conditions.

He also expressed satisfaction with his leadership role, noting this is his second season as captain and his third consecutive year with the franchise. Shakeel added that his familiarity with the side has contributed to his confidence in leading the team.

Karachi Kings skipper David Warner was invited to bat first in the day-night encounter, setting the stage for a competitive contest between two sides with a history of close battles.

