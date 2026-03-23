PSL 11 sees international stars arrive amid no-fans decision

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prominent players from Australia and New Zealand have arrived in Pakistan to participate in the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

In a video released by Islamabad United, New Zealand cricketers Devon Conway and Mark Chapman were seen delivering a message in Urdu upon arriving at the airport. In the clip, both players appeared together, with Chapman saying, “We are here, Sheroes.”

— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Australian legend Steve Smith has also reached Lahore to join Multan Sultans. Other foreign players including Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Philippe, Peter Siddle, along with coach Tim Paine, have also arrived in Pakistan.

— Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) March 23, 2026

It is noteworthy that major changes have been made to the PSL 11 schedule. The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to hold the tournament in only two cities and without spectators as part of austerity measures.

The PCB chairman, during a recent press conference, apologized to fans and announced that ticket holders would be refunded.