Saliba ruled out of France squad, Lacroix called up as replacement

(Reuters) - Defender William Saliba has been ruled out of France's squad due to injury ​ahead of this month’s friendlies against Brazil ‌and Colombia, with Maxence Lacroix called up to replace him, the country's football federation (FFF) said in a statement.

Arsenal's ​Saliba played the full 90 minutes in ​a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City in ⁠Sunday's League Cup final, before the FFF ​announced his injury.

"The Arsenal centre back is suffering ​from recurring pain in his left ankle, requiring treatment and a minimum rest period of 10 days," it ​said in a statement.

"National coach Didier Deschamps ​has decided to replace him with Maxence Lacroix," the ‌FFF ⁠added.

The Crystal Palace defender, 25, has earned his first France call-up, ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He has played 43 games in ​all competitions ​this season.

Saliba ⁠was among the expanded 27-man France squad announced by Deschamps on Thursday.

France ​will face Brazil in Boston on ​March ⁠26 before taking on Colombia in Washington on March 29.

The 2022 World Cup runners-up are ⁠in ​Group I at this year's ​tournament with Senegal, Norway and a winner from the inter-confederation ​playoffs.