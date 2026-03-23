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Sahibzada Farhan named ICC Player of the Month

Sahibzada Farhan named ICC Player of the Month
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Summary Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan was named ICC Player of the Month for February 2026 after scoring 383 T20I runs, including two centuries, breaking Virat Kohli’s World Cup record.

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has been named the ICC Player of the Month for his extra-ordinary performances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 during February.

Sahibzada won the award ahead of many stalwarts as he broke Virat Kohli’s record runs in one edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and became the first to register two centuries in a single edition of the tournament - against Namibia and Sri Lanka.

The dynamic opener amassed 383 runs in seven T20Is at an impressive average of 76.60, while maintaining a strike rate of 160.25.

His performances stood out from the tournament for the monthly award as the final two Super Eight fixtures and the knockout stages took place in March and will be evaluated in the next cycle.

Sahibzada Farhan said, “It’s an incredible feeling to win this ICC award, especially for performances on the World Cup stage, where fans from all over the world are watching every moment. That makes it even more special.

“It was truly a tournament I’ll always cherish, and I’m determined to carry this momentum forward in the series and competitions ahead. I’m deeply grateful to my teammates for their constant support and belief in me - this wouldn’t have been possible without them.”
 

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