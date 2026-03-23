Usman Wazir mentors Hania Aamir in boxing skills

LAHORE (Web Desk) – WBO World Boxing Champion Usman Wazir has revealed that he is training renowned actress Hania Aamir in boxing.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Wazir, who recently completed a hat-trick by defeating Indian opponents, praised Hania Aamir as a “fantastic fighter” and said she would soon step into the ring for a fight.

During the conversation, Wazir also expressed his frustration over unpaid dues promised by the government.

The interview took a celebratory turn when Shahid Afridi, the former cricket star, contacted Wazir to commend his performance and congratulate him on his achievements.

