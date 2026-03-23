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Usman Wazir mentors Hania Aamir in boxing skills

Usman Wazir mentors Hania Aamir in boxing skills
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Summary WBO champion Usman Wazir is training actress Hania Aamir in boxing, praises her skills, cites unpaid government dues, and receives congratulations from Shahid Afridi.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – WBO World Boxing Champion Usman Wazir has revealed that he is training renowned actress Hania Aamir in boxing.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Wazir, who recently completed a hat-trick by defeating Indian opponents, praised Hania Aamir as a “fantastic fighter” and said she would soon step into the ring for a fight.

During the conversation, Wazir also expressed his frustration over unpaid dues promised by the government.

The interview took a celebratory turn when Shahid Afridi, the former cricket star, contacted Wazir to commend his performance and congratulate him on his achievements.
 

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