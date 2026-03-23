Star-studded Commentary panel announced for PSL 11

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite will make his HBL PSL commentary debut and former Australia women’s player Lisa Sthalekar is set to return as the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a star-studded 23-member bilingual commentary panel for the upcoming marquee event.

Shoaib Malik, who has featured in all the previous 10 editions of the HBL PSL as player, will be appearing as Urdu commentator in the 11th edition and he will be joined by former Pakistan captains Salman Butt and Sana Mir.

Seasoned commentator Tariq Saaed, former Pakistan women’s international Marina Iqbal, Shah Faisal and Pepsi Voice of Pakistan 2022 winner Ayaz Chaudhary will form the seven-member exclusive Urdu commentary panel for the HBL PSL 11.

Apart from Barbadian Brathwaite, the English commentary panel will comprise South Africa’s Jean-Paul Duminy and the melodic Michael Haysman, England’s Dominic Cork, Nick Knight and Mark Butcher, Martin Guptill from New Zealand, Greg Blewett and Lisa Sthalekar from Australia and Athar Ali Khan from Bangladesh.

Among Pakistan voices in the English commentary panel, former captains Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Aamir Sohail and Urooj Mumtaz Khan will be calling out the action along with former Pakistan international Bazid Khan.

Sikandar Bakht will be part of the English commentary panel as well as the four-member presenters’ lineup. Renowned sports broadcasters Neroli Meadows and Jess Crowe are set to feature in the HBL PSL for the first time and they will join Zainab Abbas as the official presenters and hosts during the tournament.

Commentators:

Aamir Sohail, Athar Ali Khan, Bazid Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Dominic Cork, Greg Blewett, Jean-Paul Duminy, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Butcher, Martin Guptill, Michael Haysman, Nick Knight, Ramiz Raja, Sikandar Bakht, Urooj Mumtaz Khan and Wasim Akram.

Exclusively Urdu

Ayaz Chaudhary, Marina Iqbal, Salman Butt, Sana Mir, Shah Faisal, Shoaib Malik and Tariq Saeed.

Presenters

Jess Crowe, Neroli Meadows, Sikandar Bakht and Zainab Abbas

