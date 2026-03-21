Alisson ruled out of Brazil squad due to injury

(Reuters) - Alisson will miss Brazil’s international friendlies against France and Croatia next week ​after the goalkeeper was ruled out ‌with an injury, the Brazilian Football Federation said on Friday.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had included Alisson ​in the squad announced on Thursday, ​but the Liverpool keeper will be ⁠replaced by Corinthians’ Hugo Souza, the federation ​added.

Brazil are scheduled to play France on ​March 26 and Croatia on March 31 in Boston and Orlando, respectively.

Alisson, 33, will also sit ​out Liverpool’s trip to Brighton & Hove ​Albion on Saturday, with Giorgi Mamardashvili expected to start ‌in ⁠goal, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Alisson has struggled with injuries this season, missing the club’s Champions League last‑16 first leg ​against Galatasaray on ​March ⁠10, though he featured in their previous two matches.

He has also ​missed eight Liverpool matches between ​October ⁠and November due to a hamstring problem.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League on ⁠49 ​points and are pushing ​for a top‑four finish amid stiff competition.