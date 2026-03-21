Lens go top of Ligue 1 with handsome Angers win

LENS (France) (AFP) – Lens provisionally reclaimed top spot in Ligue 1 on Friday with an Odsonne Edouard-inspired 5-1 home victory over mid-table Angers.

First-half goals by Florian Thauvin, Edouard and Mamadou Sangare put Pierre Sage's side in cruise control as they moved two points clear of previous leaders Paris Saint-Germain -- ahead of the champions' trip to struggling Nice on Saturday.

Edouard completed his brace early in the second period before Matthieu Udol rounded off the rout, with Lanroy Machine getting a consolation for Angers in between.

Lens sit on 59 points but PSG, on 57 points, hold two games in hand over their surprise title rivals.

Looking forward to their key clash with PSG on April 11, Sage said the club "did not agree" with postponing the encounter due to the capital club's Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool.

"As far as we're concerned, there's only one date left, and we don't have to put up with this," he added.

Thauvin, a 2018 World Cup winner, put Lens in front on 13 minutes at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis with a crisp half-volley after Angers were caught napping at a throw-in.

Lens doubled the lead 12 minutes later as their high press forced an error which allowed Thauvin to tee up Edouard for a dinked finish.

Sangare then effectively ended the match as a contest six minutes before the interval with a left-footed drive that flew past 19-year-old Angers goalkeeper Oumar Pona.

Thauvin and Edouard combined again on 48 minutes as the French striker made it four for the hosts.

Angers reduced the arrears shortly after the hour as Machine turned in Lilian Raolisoa's cross.

But it was the hosts who had the last laugh as Udol fired in an acrobatic back-post volley with 18 minutes remaining to keep Lens' shock title bid alive.

