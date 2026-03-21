New Zealand dominates South Africa for 2-1 T20I series lead

AUCKLAND (AFP) - A miserly bowling display helped give New Zealand a 2-1 lead in its T20 series against South Africa with an eight-wicket win on Friday in Auckland.

Speedster Lockie Ferguson conceded just nine runs from his four overs in the first innings as South Africa was restricted to 136 for nine from its allotted overs at a postage-stamp Eden Park ground renowned for 200-plus scores.

Tom Latham guided the host to victory with 22 balls remaining, making 63.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field, putting South Africa in on a wicket sporting more grass than usual.

The decision was vindicated during a fruitful PowerPlay for the host as it snared three wickets for just 41 runs at a ground that usually sees teams scoring at more than 10 an over.

Ferguson bowled with pace and accuracy to get Wiaan Mulder for a duck, before Santner removed Connor Esterhuizen and Ben Sears had Tony de Zorzi.

Two more wickets fell in the three overs after the PowerPlay as South Africa added just nine further runs, with Jason Smith and Rubin Hermann departing tamely.

Teenage fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena was the pick of the visiting batters with 26 from 20 balls, hitting three massive sixes in the closing overs, including dispatching Kyle Jamieson to the longest boundary from the first ball he faced.

Sears, Santner and Jamieson took two wickets each, while Ferguson had one wicket from his stingy spell.

New Zealand started slowly in response, with Devon Conway and Latham playing with caution as South Africa’s openers found swing and seam with the new ball.

Both batters cut loose in the fourth over, hitting Lutho Sipamla for 21 runs in the over as the batting pair both hit sixes.

The pair combined for a 96-run opening stand before Conway fell for a 26-ball 39 at the end of the 11th over.

The fourth T20 is in Wellington on Sunday.

