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Snooker great O'Sullivan makes history with highest-ever break

Snooker great O'Sullivan makes history with highest-ever break
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Summary 50-year-old Englishman pulls off feat against Ryan Day of Wales on his way to World Open semi-finals

(AFP) – Seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan made professional snooker history on Friday by crafting the highest break ever of 153 at the World Open in China.

The 50-year-old Englishman pulled off the feat against Ryan Day of Wales on his way to sealing his place in the semi-finals in Yushan with a dominant 5-0 victory.

O'Sullivan, regarded as the best player snooker has ever produced, was aided by a free ball and started his break with the green, followed by an opening black.

He then reeled off the 15 reds, complemented by 13 further blacks and two pinks, before nonchalantly clearing up the colours to nail the eye-popping record.

O'Sullivan celebrated with a broad smile and a thumbs-up to the arena, which clapped and cheered in return.

The previous highest break was 148 by Jamie Burnett in 2004.

"Just want to say a big shout-out to all the people that have been messaging me, congratulating me on the 153," O'Sullivan said in a video posted on X.

"It was a pretty cool moment, really happy to do it. Thank you to everyone out there who has supported me."

The "Rocket" has achieved a perfect 147 break a record 17 times previously.

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