FIFA planning for World Cup to 'go ahead as scheduled' amid Iran uncertainty

PARIS (France) (AFP) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday underlined the body's commitment to making sure the World Cup goes ahead "as scheduled" with "all teams" taking part amid doubts about Iran's presence at the tournament.

"FIFA is looking forward to all teams participating at the World Cup to compete in a spirit of fair play and mutual respect," Infantino said from Zurich during an online FIFA Council meeting.

"We have a schedule. We will soon have the 48 competing teams confirmed, and we want the World Cup to go ahead as scheduled."

Iran's participation has been shrouded in doubt due to the conflict in the Middle East.

They are due to play group games in the United States, against New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles and in Seattle against Egypt.

However, Iranian football federation president Mehdi Taj indicated that as a result of the US-Israeli attacks on his country he wanted its matches moved to one of the other host nations -- Canada and Mexico will host the World Cup with the United States.

"We will be preparing for the World Cup. We will boycott the United States but not the World Cup," Taj said in the video released on Wednesday.

Iran's football federation says it has opened talks with FIFA about potentially relocating its matches.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that her country is prepared to host Iran's first-round matches if required.

"FIFA can't solve geopolitical conflicts, but we are committed to using the power of football and the World Cup to build bridges and promote peace as our thoughts are with those who are suffering as a consequence of the ongoing wars," added Infantino.

