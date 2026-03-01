Stirling steps down as Ireland's T20I captain

DUBLIN (Web Desk) - Ireland will face India in a men's T20I series in June under new leadership, after Paul Stirling announced on Thursday that he has stepped down from the captaincy following a disappointing 2026 T20 World Cup campaign.

ESPNcricinfo revealed in September about talks between Cricket Ireland and the BCCI about the prospect of India playing a short men's T20I series in Ireland ahead of their white-ball tour to England in July. Graham West, Ireland's director of high performance, confirmed in a press release announcing Stirling's departure that the series will go ahead.

Stirling took over from Andy Balbirnie on a full-time basis in 2023 and has captained in 48 T20Is overall. But his tenure included two group-stage exits at T20 World Cups, and he was ruled out of the most recent edition midway through Ireland's second match after sustaining a knee injury while fielding.

Ireland were beaten by Sri Lanka and Australia at the World Cup before thrashing Oman, and their final match against Zimbabwe was abandoned without a ball being bowled. It followed a winless campaign at the 2024 edition, when they were beaten by India, Canada and Pakistan and had their match against USA washed out.

Cricket Ireland is yet to announce a permanent successor. Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker was Stirling's vice-captain and deputised for their final two T20 World Cup fixtures, while Harry Tector could be an alternative leadership candidate.

Stirling will continue to lead Ireland's ODI side as they target qualification for next year's World Cup in southern Africa, and said in a statement that he remains "fully committed" to playing for Ireland across formats.

"I still have a huge amount of ambition as a player and feel this decision will allow me to fully focus on being the best version of myself and making the strongest possible contribution on the field," he said.

"This feels like the right time for the team to move into a new chapter, and I wish whoever takes on the T20 captaincy every success. They will have my full support, and I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to build and push for success on the international stage.

"It has been a tremendous honour to lead Ireland in this format and something I have been incredibly proud to do. Captaining your country is a privilege that carries great responsibility, and I'm very grateful for the trust and support I have received during my time in the role."

West, who replaced Richard Holdsworth in late 2024, said: "With qualification secured for the T20 World Cup in 2028, Paul's decision to stand down as T20 captain provides the opportunity for the new captain to begin implementing their style and methodology, starting with the India series in June."

As per the ICC's Future Tours Programme, Ireland's men are due to host New Zealand (one Test), Bangladesh (three ODIs and three T20Is) and Afghanistan (one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is) next summer. Cricket Ireland is set to confirm the 2026 summer international schedule within the next week, with some of those fixtures in doubt.

Stirling was critical of Ireland's sparse fixture list last season, which saw them go three months without playing an international match. "It's certainly disappointing that in the summer months in Ireland, as a professional cricketer, you're not playing enough cricket," he said.

