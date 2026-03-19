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Australia name three uncapped players in squad for friendlies

Australia name three uncapped players in squad for friendlies
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Summary Australia coach Tony Popovic names 26-man squad with three uncapped players and Awer Mabil for friendlies vs Cameroon and Curacao ahead of 2026 World Cup.

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia coach Tony Popovic has offered three uncapped players and experienced winger Awer Mabil the chance to ​pitch for a trip to the World Cup ‌by including them in his squad for two friendlies later this month.

Central defender Lucas Herrington, Croatian-born forward Ante Suto and Deni Juric, ​the younger brother of former Socceroos striker Tomi, ​were all included in the 26-man squad named on ⁠Thursday.

The Socceroos face Cameroon in Sydney on March 27 ​and Curacao in Melbourne four days later in their final ​home matches before the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Spain-based Mabil, who has scored nine goals in 35 matches for ​his country, earned his first international call-up since September ​2024.

"These are our last matches before our World Cup pre-camp, and we ‌have ⁠considered a variety of factors in selecting this squad," Popovic said in a news release.

"For many this camp is another opportunity to represent the Socceroos. However, we have also ​included new ​faces, as this ⁠is our final chance to see players first-hand before our World Cup camp."

Regular central ​midfielder Jackson Irvine, who has been managing a ​foot ⁠injury at Bundesliga club St Pauli, was not included in the squad.

Australia open their sixth straight World Cup finals campaign ⁠against ​a European playoff winner in Vancouver ​on June 13 and also play co-hosts the United States and Paraguay in ​their opening-round group. 

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