Bangladesh issue NOCs to national players for PSL 11

(Web Desk) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to national players for participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, with partial NOCs issued due to commitments in New Zealand.

Reports said fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been excused from the T20 series against New Zealand to play in the PSL. New Zealand is scheduled to host Bangladesh for three ODIs on April 17, 20, and 23, followed by T20 matches on April 27, 29, and May 2. The Bangladesh team camp for the series will begin on March 27.

Other contracted players in the PSL, including Parvez Hossain, Sharaf Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan, and Rishad Hossain, will not join the Bangladesh camp during their PSL commitments. The BCB issued partial NOCs to ensure availability for the ODI series, which is crucial for World Cup qualification.

Mustafizur Rahman received his NOC in two phases: March 26 to April 12, and April 24 to May 3, giving him exemption from the T20 series against New Zealand.

Tanzid Hasan, Sharaf Islam, Nahid Rana, and Rishad Hossain were granted NOCs until April 12, while Parvez Hossain’s NOC is valid until April 21 for PSL participation.

