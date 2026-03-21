Man Utd held by Bournemouth after Maguire sees red

BOURNEMOUTH (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester United's charge towards the Champions League stalled after twice blowing the lead to draw 2-2 at Bournemouth on Friday.

Michael Carrick has lost just once in his 10 games since taking charge of the Red Devils, but his team were left hanging on for a point after Harry Maguire's late red card.

In a tale of three penalties -- two of which were given and one not -- Bruno Fernandes rolled United into the lead early in the second half.

Bournemouth levelled through Ryan Christie just seconds after United claimed they should have been awarded a second spot-kick.

James Hill's own goal restored the visitors' lead, but Maguire was dismissed for pulling down Evanilson inside the box and Junior Kroupi salvaged a point for Andoni Iraola's men.

United, who have missed out on the Champions League in the past two seasons, remained third in the Premier League and stretched their advantage over sixth-placed Chelsea to seven points.

A place in the top five will almost certainly guarantee qualification for the Champions League due to the strong performance of English sides in European competition this season.

The sides shared a thrilling 4-4 draw when they last met in December and could have produced a similar scoreline in an encounter that raged from end-to-end.

United had the better chances of a goal-less first half as Djordje Petrovic produced excellent saves to deny Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

Instead, all four goals came in a 20-minute period in the second half.

Fernandes coolly slotted home the opener from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was brought down by Alex Jimenez.

Moments later the visitors wanted another spot-kick when Diallo crumpled under pressure from Adrien Truffert.

As referee Stuart Attwell waved play on, Bournemouth sprang clear on the counter-attack to level with Truffert providing the assist for Christie to prod home an equaliser.

It took United just four minutes to restore their lead as Hill turned Fernandes' corner into his own net.

Alex Scott rattled the United bar as Bournemouth again sought an immediate response and they salvaged a point.

On the day Maguire earned a recall to the England squad for the first time since September 2024, he was sent-off for pulling back Evanilson as the Brazilian bore down on goal.

Junior Kroupi took responsibility from the spot to send Senne Lammens the wrong way and register the ninth Premier League goal of his impressive debut season in England.

Bournemouth surged forward to try and make their man advantage count in the final 20 minutes.

But they had to settle for extending their unbeaten league run to 11 games.

The Cherries' run of five consecutive draws, though, has done little for their chances of European football next season as they sit 10th.

