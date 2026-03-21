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Cristiano Ronaldo extends eid wishes to Muslim around the world

Cristiano Ronaldo extends eid wishes to Muslim around the world
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Summary Football star Cristiano Ronaldo wished Muslims worldwide a joyous Eid, hoping they celebrate the day with family, spreading peace, happiness, and festive cheer.

(Web Desk) – Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a heartfelt Eid greeting to Muslims across the globe.

In a social media post marking the occasion, Ronaldo, dressed in attire befitting the festive day, wished everyone a joyous Eid. He expressed hope that people would enjoy the day with their families and loved ones.

“Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness,” he shared the message on Instagram.

Ronaldo added warm wishes for happiness, sharing his message of celebration and goodwill with fans around the world.

The footballer’s gesture highlights the global spirit of Eid, as millions of Muslims come together to mark the end of Ramadan with prayers, family gatherings, and festivities.
 

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