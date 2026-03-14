Talat stretchered to hospital after shoulder injury

Summary The PCB said the "nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation".

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Pakistan allrounder Hussain Talat was taken to hospital after he injured his left shoulder while trying to stop a boundary in the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The injury happened during the sixth over of the chase when Talat ran towards the cover boundary after Litton Das had punched Mohammad Wasim through the offside. Talat tried to drag the ball back just as it got close to the boundary, but stepped on the foam as he touched the ball. Then he tumbled into the advertising hoardings, landing heavily on his left shoulder. On-lookers rushed towards Talat, before a stretcher was brought on to take him to the nearby ambulance.

The PCB informed in a press release that, "Talat received immediate medical attention from the team's medical staff on the field. Following the initial assessment, he has been taken to a hospital for a detailed examination. The nature and extent of the injury will be determined after the doctors complete further medical evaluation."

The match had to stop an over after Talat was injured with lightning strikes sending the players indoors and a hailstorm keeping them there. Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 but Pakistan had got a strong foothold in this second game, scoring 274 thanks to opener Maaz Sadaqat's half-century. Shaheen Shah Afridi got into the act with the new ball, picking up two wickets and leaving Bangladesh 27 for 3 in 6.3 overs when the weather turned wild.

