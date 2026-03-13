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Zimbabwe pacer Muzarabani withdraws from PSL after securing IPL deal with KKR

Zimbabwe pacer Muzarabani withdraws from PSL after securing IPL deal with KKR
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Summary Muzarabani informed Islamabad United about his decision on Friday after finalizing his agreement with KKR

MUMBAI (Dunya News) - Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has withdrawn from the 2026 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after receiving a contract from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to media reports, Muzarabani informed Islamabad United about his decision on Friday after finalizing his agreement with KKR.

Muzarabani has joined KKR as a replacement for Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

Rahman was released by the franchise following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), despite being purchased by KKR for 92 million Indian rupees in the 2026 auction held in December.

Also Read: PSL 11 to offer digital tickets for VIP, premium enclosures

After his release, Mustafizur Rahman was signed by Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming PSL season.

It is worth noting that Muzarabani went unsold during the PSL auction held on February 11.

However, Islamabad United later signed him directly after West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph departed from the squad.

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