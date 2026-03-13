PSL 11 to offer digital tickets for VIP, premium enclosures

Summary PSL 11 will offer digital tickets for VIP and Premium enclosures in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, with prices kept affordable between Rs300 and Rs3,000.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Authorities have decided to offer a digital ticketing option for certain enclosures for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This option will be available for VIP and Premium enclosures at games in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Ticket holders for these enclosures can enter the stadium by showing their digital tickets online. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to keep ticket prices affordable for this season.

Sources have revealed that tickets for league matches in PSL 11 will range from Rs300 to Rs3,000, making the games more accessible to fans.

