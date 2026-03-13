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PSL 11 transfer window now open for player moves

PSL 11 transfer window now open for player moves
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Summary PSL 11 transfer window open until 18 March, allowing player swaps, transfers for money, or both. Multan Sultans get extra Rs12M cap and 2 extra signings.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The transfer window for the Pakistan Super League has been opened and will remain open until Wednesday, 18 March during which franchises will be allowed to make player transfers in accordance with the tournament regulations and salary cap rules.

The following types of transfers will be permitted during the window:

Player for Player: Two franchises may swap players with each other.

Player for Money: A franchise may transfer a player to another franchise in return for an agreed financial amount from the respective team's remaining salary purse

Player for Player and Money: Franchises may exchange players, with one franchise also receiving an agreed financial amount as part of the transfer.

All transfers must be completed within the salary cap of the respective franchises and any transfer will only be finalised once it is approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board in line with the HBL PSL 11 regulations.

Due to the exceptional circumstances under which Multan Sultans were acquired, the franchise with the approval of the other teams has been granted an incremental Rs12 million increase in their salary cap, along with permission to make two additional signings, taking their maximum squad size to 22 players, although they will, like other teams be limited to a matchday squad size of 20 players.

The eight-team 11th edition of HBL PSL is set to be played at six venues from 26 March to 3 May. 

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