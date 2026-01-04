FIFA world cup trophy tour begins in Saudi Arabia

FIFA legend Alessandro Del Piero unveiled the trophy at the Riyadh Airport and took part in an organised football clinic

(Web Desk) - The Coca-Cola Company and FIFA kicked off the sixth FIFA world cup trophy tour by Coca-Cola in style on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Welcomed by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and senior VIPs, FIFA Legend Alessandro Del Piero arrived with the FIFA Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola aircraft, unveiling the trophy on the tarmac.

Del Piero then took part in an organised football clinic with young children, who were surprised and delighted by the presence of the trophy and the former Italy international.

The Germany 2006 champion spent time engaging with the children and running on-pitch activities.

The festive day was then capped by a public fan event at a major Riyadh mall, where the trophy was publicly unveiled to hundreds of fans and attending media.

The FIFA World Cup Original Trophy will visit 30 FIFA member associations across 75 stops and more than 150 tour days, giving fans around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see football’s most coveted prize.

As the new year begins, the excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 grows stronger. The results of the Final Draw last month in Washington DC whetted the appetite for football fans everywhere, but there are still six spots to be decided.

In March, 22 teams will hope to be one of the last six teams to clinch a berth in the global showpiece, with four qualifiers coming from the 16-team European play-offs and another two sides via the FIFA Play-off Tournament, which will take place in World Cup 2026 cities Guadalajara and Monterrey.

30 FIFA member associations to welcome FIFA World Cup Original Trophy ahead of game-changing tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States