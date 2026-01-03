In-focus

Greece and Argentina make winning starts at United Cup

PERTH (Australia) (AFP) – Stefanos Tsitsipas found his winning touch on his return to action from injury as he led Greece to a 3-0 win over Japan on Friday in group play at the ATP-WTA United Cup.

The former world number three dispatched Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 6-4 in singles as he played his first match in almost four months after a recurring back injury forced him to take a break from the sport.

"I've had a lot of uncertainty, I didn't know if I could compete," Tsitsipas said. "But to play at this level is something I'm very grateful for.

"I'm healthy and that's the most important thing in the world. I hope this tournament can give me some confidence before the Australian Open (January 18-February 1)," added the 27-year-old two-time Grand Slam finalist.

Team-mate Maria Sakkari began the tie with a 6-4, 6-2 defeat of Naomi Osaka.

Japan's former world number one is suffering with a head cold and played far from her best in Perth.

"I was not operating at the percent I would want, I did not play amazing," the four-time Grand Slam champion said.

"Honestly, it was not a bad first match for what it was. I'm thankful I have another to play. I need to not be afraid of making mistakes."

Tsitsipas and Sakkari then teamed up for Greece's dead-rubber mixed doubles tie to beat Japanese duo Yasutaka Uchiyama and Nao Hibino 6-2, 6-3.

Earlier, Sebastian Baez and Solana Sierra led Argentina to a 3-0 defeat of Spain.

World number 45 Baez got Argentina on the scoreboard with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jaume Munar, earning a surprise win on hard court after just three victories in nine matches on the surface last season.

The South Americans clinched the win when 66th-ranked tournament debutante Sierra held her nerve for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 defeat of Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

The 21-year-old, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, said: "I knew I had to be tough. I'm super-happy with my level."

Argentina then won the mixed doubles rubber in straight sets.

Ties at the United Cup comprise one men's and one women's singles and a mixed doubles, with group winners in each host city -- Perth and Sydney -- advancing to the quarter-finals along with the best runners-up.
 

