Arshad Nadeem meets tennis legend Novak Djokovic at World Sports Summit in Dubai

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's Olympic gold medalist, shared a photo with tennis legend Novak Djokovic at the World Sports Summit, celebrating their meeting after the MBR Award ceremony.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist and javelin star, Arshad Nadeem, has once again captured the attention of sports fans worldwide by sharing a memorable photo with tennis great Novak Djokovic on social media.

The picture, taken at the prestigious World Sports Summit, quickly gained traction online as fans celebrated the rare meeting between two iconic athletes from different fields.

In his post, Nadeem expressed his excitement about the encounter, writing: “At the World Sports Summit, after the MBR (Mohammed Bin Rashid) Award ceremony, with fellow award recipient Novak Djokovic.”

At the World Sports Summit, following the MBR Award ceremony, alongside fellow recipient Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/opoge9ALlI — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) January 2, 2026

At the event, elite athletes were recognized for their exceptional achievements.

Earlier in the week, Nadeem also shared a photo with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, calling it a "golden moment."

