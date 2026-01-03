Final week of the NFL's regular season arrives with No. 1 seeds still undecided in AFC and NFC

The Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars all have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which includes a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

The NFL’s regular season has reached its final weekend with plenty undecided in terms of the playoff picture, including the No. 1 seed in both the AFC and NFC.

Here’s what to watch over the next few days:

AFC playoff picture

The Broncos (13-3) have the clearest path — if they beat the Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) on Sunday, they’ll earn the top seed. They could also sneak into the top spot depending on the results for the Patriots and Jaguars.

The easiest way for the Patriots (13-3) to earn the top spot is to beat the Miami Dolphins (7-9) on Sunday and hope the Broncos lose to the Chargers. There are also a few unlikely scenarios — including ties in Week 18 — where they could clinch.