Nix's late TD pass and stand by Broncos defense finishes off 20-13 win over Chiefs

One secured when the Broncos made one last stop in the closing second at their end of the field.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Broncos coach Sean Payton sent his offense back onto the field on fourth down Thursday night, the ball inside the Kansas City Chiefs’ 10-yard line and less than 2 minutes left on the clock — and no intention of ever snapping it.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn’t know that. And when he jumped, and the offsides penalty gave Denver a fresh set of down, Bo Nix needed a mere three more plays to hit R.J. Harvey with the go-ahead touchdown pass in a 20-13 victory Thursday night.

One secured when the Broncos made one last stop in the closing second at their end of the field.

“We were going to take the delay-of-game,” Payton said afterward. “Obviously that changed the complexion of the clock, and that was a big play. We were going to take the penalty and kick the field goal. That was the plan.”

Now, the Broncos (13-3) are one step closer to locking up the AFC West, which they can do while watching at home if Houston beats the Chargers on Saturday. They also have a chance to still land the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye.

“It would be relaxing,” Payton said of clinching this weekend. “It would be nice.”

Nix also ran for a touchdown while throwing for 182 yards as the Broncos beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since September 17, 2015. They also have won four of the last five in the series following a string of 16 consecutive losses.

“It’s great to get that win,” Payton said. “You always have to remember this: You’re playing the heart of a champion, Andy Reid and this team. I don’t care who comes out of that locker room. This is a team that basically has been at the top of our league for the better part of this century, and there’s a ton of respect we have for what they’ve been able to accomplish.”

Third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun and tight end Travis Kelce tried to give Kansas City a chance in the final seconds, driving quickly down field after the Broncos had taken the lead. But a third-down pass at the Denver 26 was just out of Kelce’s reach, and Oladokun overthrew Marquise Brown in the end zone on fourth down to seal the outcome.