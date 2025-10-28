Freeman's homer in 18th inning lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays 6-5 in World Series classic

“Oh gosh, just pure excitement,” he said. “That’s as good as it gets.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eighteen innings in Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium again.

And this Hollywood rerun had a similar ending.

Freddie Freeman homered leading off the bottom of the 18th, Shohei Ohtani went deep twice during another record-setting performance and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 in an instant classic Monday night.

The defending champion Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and still have a chance to win the title at home — something they haven’t done since 1963.

“That could go down as one of the greatest games of all time,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Freeman drove left-hander Brendon Little’s full-count sinker 406 feet to straightaway center field, finally ending a baseball marathon that lasted 6 hours, 39 minutes, and matched the longest by innings in postseason history.

“Oh gosh, just pure excitement,” he said. “That’s as good as it gets.”

The only other World Series contest to go 18 innings was Game 3 at Dodger Stadium seven years ago. Freeman’s current teammate, Max Muncy, won that one for Los Angeles with an 18th-inning homer against the Boston Red Sox in a game that took 7 hours, 20 minutes.

It was Freeman’s second World Series walk-off homer in two years. The star first baseman hit the first game-ending grand slam in Series history to win Game 1 in 10 innings last season against the New York Yankees.

“This one took a little longer,” Freeman said. “But this game was incredible. Our bullpen was absolutely incredible.”

Will Klein, the last reliever left for the Dodgers, got the biggest win of his career. He allowed one hit over four shutout innings and threw 72 pitches — twice as many as his previous high in the majors.

“We weren’t losing that game,” Klein said, “and so I had to keep going back out there.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw 105 pitches Saturday at Toronto in his second consecutive complete game, was warming up in the bullpen as Klein worked out of trouble in the top of the 18th.