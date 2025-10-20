Broncos stun Giants 33-32 with last-second field goal in historic comeback

DENVER (AP) — Once the bungling, bumbling Denver Broncos finally got going, they couldn’t be stopped.

Shut out for three quarters, the Broncos rallied with 33 points in the fourth in one of the most stunning turnarounds in NFL history.

Wil Lutz kicked a 39-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Denver to a thrilling 33-32 win Sunday over the stunned New York Giants, who watched the Broncos score on their last five drives.

“I lost hope, I ain’t gonna lie. I lost hope,” star cornerback Patrick Surtain said.

“It was one of them games where we felt like we didn’t execute. Going to film room, there’s a lot of corrections. But one thing we didn’t lose was composure,” Surtain added. “We fought to the end. In this league, no matter how much you’re down, there’s always a will, and there’s always a way.”

At least now there is.

The Broncos’ 33 fourth-quarter points were the most in NFL history by any team that was shut out for the first three quarters and quarterback Bo Nix became the first player ever to run for two scores and throw for two touchdowns in a fourth quarter.

The Broncos’ improbable comeback snapped a streak in which NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final 6 minutes of a game.

