Ohtani hits 2 homers for Dodgers in playoff opener against Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Once again, Shohei Ohtani struck early in the postseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In his playoff debut a year ago, Ohtani hit a tying three-run homer in the second inning of the NL Division Series opener against San Diego. Los Angeles rallied for a 7-5 victory and went on to beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

This year, he got busy even quicker.

Ohtani hit a leadoff homer in the first inning and a two-run drive in the sixth as the Dodgers went deep five times Tuesday night for a 10-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series.

As usual, Ohtani appeared unruffled stepping into the white-hot spotlight on baseball’s biggest stage.

“His focus gets more keen and the at-bat quality is better,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “That’s the reason why he signed to be with this ballclub, this organization, to play in games like this to showcase his other-worldly talent.”



Ohtani’s 117.7 mph drive off a 100.4 mph fastball from Reds ace Hunter Greene in the first was the fastest pitch he’s homered on in his major league career.

It was Ohtani’s 13th leadoff homer this year, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead as they opened defense of their 2024 World Series championship.