Mohammad Asif beat India's Manan Chandra to reach IBSF World Snooker Championships finals

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistani cueist Mohammad Asif has stormed into the IBSF World Masters Final after crushing India's Manan Chandra 4-2 in Bahrain on Thursday.

In a thrilling showdown, Pakistan’s snooker sensation outclassed his Indian rival with a dominant performance, sealing victory with stunning breaks and nerve of steel.



Also, Pakistani cueist Hasnain Akhtar has reached the final of the IBSF World Masters, U17, U21 & Men 6Red Snooker Championships 2025 at Manama, Bahrain.

Hasnain, who has qualified for the final of the U17 World Championship 2025 in the championship, beat Oliwier Nizialek of Poland 4-1 76(41,34)-1, 69-8, 88(46,42)-0, 62-37) in the semifinal of the mega event.

Akhtar is expected to win the finals, as sports experts say.