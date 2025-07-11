Pakistan decides not to send hockey team to India for Asia Cup

The hockey tournament will be held in Rajgir, India from Aug 27 to Sept 7

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan hockey team would not travel to India due to security concerns, it was learnt on Friday.

Government sources stated that Pakistan has always prioritised keeping sports separate from politics, but India has consistently politicised sports.

It was further noted that given the current situation, strained bilateral relations, and security threats to the team, players could not be sent to India for the Asia Cup -- to be held in Rajgir, India from August 27 to September 7.

Chairman of the Youth Program, Rana Mashhood, has clarified Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, stating that the event would be held in India. The security situation, however, will be thoroughly reviewed before the team travels.

﻿“Just like India failed in Operation Sindoor, our hockey team also wants to defeat India on their own soil,” Rana Mashhood told a private media outlet,

“But if we are not satisfied, we will not put the Pakistan team at risk,” he added.

It merits mention that various social media accounts linked to India’s extremist organisation RSS have openly issued threats to the Pakistan hockey team. Indian media outlets have also started spreading hateful content against Pakistan ahead of the tournament.